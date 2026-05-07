US expands LatAm influence to counter China

The US authorized Venezuela to hire advisers to help it restructure debt it defaulted on, underscoring Washington’s rapidly expanding clout in Latin America.

Since the start of his second term, US President Donald Trump — keen to counter China’s growing influence in Latin America — has prioritized the “Donroe Doctrine” to reassert Washington’s footprint in the region. As part of these efforts, the US has ousted Venezuela’s former leader, expanded the US embargo on Cuba, prosecuted senior Mexican officials with alleged cartel ties, and punished Costa Rican journalists for criticizing a Washington ally.

Trump will look to further expand his influence over Latin America when he hosts Brazil’s leader today for talks expected to focus on security cooperation.