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UK local elections a test for Starmer leadership

May 7, 2026, 7:18am EDT
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Keir Starmer.
Hannah McKay/Pool/Reuters

Britain goes to the polls today in local elections that are seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s leadership.

Starmer won a landslide in 2024 running from the center, but has since flip-flopped on key issues and alienated his base, a UK political journalist wrote in The New York Times. The UK is, meanwhile, struggling economically: Energy prices are soaring, long-term growth has lagged the US, and government borrowing costs are near 30-year highs.

Starmer’s Labour Party is running behind populist parties on both the left and right, while separatist or nationalist ones are surging, too. The potential electoral wipeout may spur a leadership challenge, with the political uncertainty likely further souring investors.

A chart showing how well people think Keir Starmer is doing as prime minister.
Tom Chivers
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