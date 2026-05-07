Exclusive / Davos cracks down on the busy Promenade

In a bid to assert more control over Davos, Switzerland, during the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting each January, the municipality of Davos will no longer allow media companies to build temporary structures along the ski town’s main street, according to an April memo from the local government.

“The new rules are about restricting representations of companies which are not directly connected with the main event, in order to avoid overburdening the infrastructure — regardless of whether they have been present in Davos in the past or only intend to come to Davos in the future,” the document outlines.

The document, a person familiar with discussions about the new rules said, is aimed at further codifying rules that limit temporary construction on the Promenade to official partners of the World Economic Forum — primarily large global companies that pay up to seven figures for the relationship.

Media organizations and advocacy groups slipped through those cracks last year and were prominent on the Promenade, where storefronts are converted each year into tricked-out headquarters for companies, governments, and other organizations.

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“To prevent NGOs or NPOs from being used merely as a pretext, the municipality requires various documents proving that the registered organisation is in fact a charitable, non-profit-oriented entity,” according to the document. “Social entrepreneurs, for example, are not NGOs.”

Of the media organizations that pack the event, it says: “Going forward, no further temporary construction projects will be permitted for accredited media, especially since the WEF itself already provides workspaces to these media.”

The municipality didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.