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Rubio eases US-Vatican tensions in meeting with pope

May 7, 2026, 6:26pm EDT
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks with Pope Leo XIV
Vatican Media/Simone Risoluti/Handout via Reuters

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio looked to ease Washington’s rocky relationship with the Vatican on Thursday in an amicable meeting with Pope Leo XIV.

The talks followed US President Donald Trump’s repeated attacks on the leader of the Catholic Church; just three days ago, Trump accused Leo of “endangering a lot of Catholics” through his opposition to the Iran war. Rubio’s visit was seen as a test of his political skills — he is emerging as a top 2028 presidential contender — and an effort from Washington to reinforce backing from Catholic voters.

Trump’s popularity among the constituency is appearing to wane, National Catholic Reporter wrote, citing a new poll that shows a 10-point drop in support.

J.D. Capelouto
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