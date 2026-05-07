Gulf flights tick up on hopes of Iran war ending soon

Flights via the Gulf are being restored as the Iran conflict remains quiescent, but tourists are staying away from the region itself.

Emirates airlines reported record profits in the year to March, and said it had recommenced 75% of routes. UAE airspace fully reopened on May 2, while Etihad — Emirates’ local rival — and Qatar Airways are both running most of their prewar schedule.

But European carriers have still suspended most routes, and Dubai’s recently buoyant tourist sector has been devastated: Hotel occupancy was at 80% in February, but has fallen to 10% now, according to Moody’s. In total, global airlines have cut about 2 million seats from their capacity for May, the Financial Times reported.