Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

French aircraft carrier heads to Gulf

May 7, 2026, 7:10am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
The Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier.
Stefanos Rapanis/Reuters

France’s only aircraft carrier headed toward the Arabian Gulf, oil fell below $100 a barrel, and stocks rose on optimism that US-Iran talks could lead to a durable peace.

Tehran is reportedly expected to respond today to an American proposal to end the conflict, which has largely been in stasis for weeks beyond sporadic attacks, but has left the Strait of Hormuz shut: Roughly 2,000 ships are stranded in the Gulf and insurance premiums are four to five times normal rates.

Britain and France have gathered a coalition of 50 nations to provide visible escorts once the strait is reopened, aiming to also demonstrate that Europe believes it has some independent diplomatic and defensive clout.

Tom Chivers
AD