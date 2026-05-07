Exclusive / Collins launches first general election ad in Maine

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, is going on the air with her first ad of what’s looking like a very long reelection race against presumptive Democratic nominee Graham Platner.

The ad nods to her seniority as Senate Appropriations chair and her sway in Washington, highlighting her advocacy for securing $6 million to help replace the collapsed Eastport Breakwater, according to details first shared with Semafor.

The $600,000 ad buy will run for two weeks as Collins prepares for a general-election battle with Platner, who nudged Gov. Janet Mills out of the primary in a stunning victory for progressives. There’s plenty more cash where that came from: Collins had $10 million in the bank as of this spring.

Outside groups are planning to pound Platner with negative ads, but Collins’ first spot is positive, narrated by the executive director of the Eastport Port Authority, who recalls Collins calling him before sunrise back in 2014 to assure him she’d advocate for the breakwater.