Africa seeks self-reliance as Iran war exposes vulnerabilities

African nations boosted efforts to become more self-reliant after the Iran war exposed a dependency on key imports.

Kenya — which gets almost a quarter of its energy from imported fossil fuels — produced oil for the first time, though the output remains a fraction of its needs. Angola’s Cabinda oil refinery, meanwhile, began shipping fuels, helping one of Africa’s biggest crude producers reduce its reliance on gasoline imports.

And Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, unveiled plans to create the world’s largest fertilizer company, days after saying he would open another massive oil refinery: His existing one, in Nigeria, could soon become the world’s biggest, while the new one will be in East Africa.