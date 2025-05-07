As Fed keeps rates steady, Powell warns of ‘extremely elevated’ uncertainty over Trump policies

The US Federal Reserve decided to hold its key interest rate steady Wednesday, as the central bank tries to parse the possible economic fallout of President Donald Trump’s tariff regime.

The unanimous decision represents the third time this year that the Fed has taken a “wait and see” approach on borrowing rates as it balances its so-called “dual mandate” to keep inflation low and unemployment steady.

AD

“My gut tells me that uncertainty for the path of the economy is extremely elevated,” said Fed Chair Jerome Powell after the announcement.

Having exacted some punishing new tariffs and delayed others, the Trump administration is in trade talks with many nations that could dramatically change the US economic outlook in the coming months, with economists increasingly predicting a recession in the next year.

“Usually things clarify and the appropriate direction becomes clear,” Powell said. In the meantime, he added, the “economy is doing fine.”