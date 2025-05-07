Telecom giant Airtel Africa teams up with Starlink

Telecom giant Airtel Africa reached an agreement with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to extend the availability of the satellite company’s Starlink internet service in Africa.

Starlink has obtained licenses to operate in nearly two dozen African countries since its debut in Nigeria two years ago. In many places, it has become a strong alternative to services from telecom providers, despite its higher equipment costs and monthly subscriptions.

Airtel operates in 14 African countries, with Starlink available in nine.

The agreement between both companies is described by Airtel as a “strategic investment and partnership” that will enhance its “next-generation satellite connectivity offerings.”

It mirrors a move by both parties in March to allow Starlink to use Airtel’s stores to distribute its kits in India, with Airtel potentially offering Starlink services to its customers.