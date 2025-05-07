GOP pushes coordinated response ahead of wildfire season

Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., is leading a new letter from Republicans to President Donald Trump urging the president to take “immediate, decisive action” on a coordinated response ahead of the May-November wildfire season, according to correspondence first shared with Semafor.

The Montana Republican, who founded an aerial firefighting company and sponsored bipartisan wildfire legislation, is also in discussions with the administration about a potential executive order on fighting wildfires, according to a person familiar with the conversations.

The letter, which is signed by 17 House and Senate Republicans mostly from Western states, tells Trump that “while some improvements to our federal wildfire response will require congressional action, we believe executive action offers the most immediate path to fostering interagency cohesion, streamlining outdated processes, and ensuring a robust response to wildfires.”