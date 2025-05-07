Events
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

GOP pushes coordinated response ahead of wildfire season

Burgess Everett
Burgess Everett
Updated May 7, 2025, 6:26am EDT
politics
Wildfire in California
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., is leading a new letter from Republicans to President Donald Trump urging the president to take “immediate, decisive action” on a coordinated response ahead of the May-November wildfire season, according to correspondence first shared with Semafor.

The Montana Republican, who founded an aerial firefighting company and sponsored bipartisan wildfire legislation, is also in discussions with the administration about a potential executive order on fighting wildfires, according to a person familiar with the conversations.

The letter, which is signed by 17 House and Senate Republicans mostly from Western states, tells Trump that “while some improvements to our federal wildfire response will require congressional action, we believe executive action offers the most immediate path to fostering interagency cohesion, streamlining outdated processes, and ensuring a robust response to wildfires.”

AD
AD