Conclave to choose next Pope gets underway

Cardinals will gather today at the Sistine Chapel to begin the process of choosing the next leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

There is no clear frontrunner to succeed Pope Francis, but his legacy looms large, not least because he appointed the vast majority of the electorate: An Italian and a Filipino are among the names most often mentioned as possible future pontiffs.

The 133 cardinals eligible to vote will hold one round today, and then up to four on subsequent days; no conclave in the past nearly 200 years has taken more than four days. The cardinals will eschew digital technology to avoid outside influence, while mobile-signal jammers have been installed and the halls have been swept for bugs to combat leaks and hacks.