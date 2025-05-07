China’s Xi arrives in Russia ahead of Putin’s Victory Day parade

China’s Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow Wednesday for a four-day state visit aimed at deepening the “mutual trust” between the Chinese leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Beijing said.

Officials are set to ink a series of agreements during the sojourn, and both leaders are expected to discuss Ukraine and Russia-US relations in a bilateral meeting, the Kremlin said.

Xi is the guest of honor for Russia’s annual Victory Day parade on Friday, a politically important celebration to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

Putin has ordered a three-day ceasefire with Ukraine to coincide with the celebrations, but Kyiv has dismissed the gesture, warning that it is not responsible for the safety of foreign officials in Russia.