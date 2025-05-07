African countries mull migrant deportation deals with Trump admin

Several African countries are considering proposals from the Trump administration to accept deported migrants from the US, according to multiple reports.

The plans would see these nations receive citizens of other countries.

Rwanda is the only country that has publicly acknowledged it is in discussions with the White House to consider this plan: Kigali had previously agreed a similar arrangement with the UK in 2022, but that plan fell through after a change of government in London last year.

Other African countries — including Angola, Benin, and Equatorial Guinea — have held talks with Washington, according to a report by CBS News, which cited internal government documents.

Benin’s foreign minister also met with State Department officials this week, but details of the discussions were said to concern trade and regional security.

Trump has been pushing to expel millions of what he called “illegal migrants” to fulfill a campaign promise made last year.

African countries including Chad, Congo Brazzaville, and Eritrea were among those whose migrants had some of the highest visa overstay rates last year, according to the US Department of Homeland Security.