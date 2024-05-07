Ukraine detains two over alleged Zelenskyy assassination plot

The News
Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) said it had detained two Ukrainian security officials suspected of plotting to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other top figures in the country in a plan coordinated by Russia.
“Counterintelligence and SBU investigators disrupted the FSB’s [Russia’s Security Service] plans to eliminate the President of Ukraine and other representatives of the highest military and political leadership of the state,” the SBU wrote on social media.
Two colonels in the State Guard of Ukraine were detained on suspicion of working with Russia’s Federal Security Service to carry out the plot.
Know More
Ukraine claims Zelenskyy has faced numerous threats to his life since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022: That year, he said that there were at least 10 assassination attempts against him, The Associated Press reported.
Last month a Polish citizen was arrested for allegedly helping Russia to plan an attempt to assassinate Zelenskyy, one of a slew of arrests made in Europe in recent weeks that show how deeply Russian interests have penetrated Europe.