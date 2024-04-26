How Washington is responding to the campus Israel protests

The first thing Rep. Ilhan Omar did on the University of Minnesota campus this week: Thank Gaza ceasefire protesters for their bravery. The next thing: Ask why people in her world were so obsessed with these protests.

“I have to tell you, it’s been incredibly painful, for the last five days,” Omar told students on Tuesday. “While there is a discovery of a mass grave of more than 200 Palestinians in Khan Younis… our media, our elected politicians, our president, every single leader, is spending their time and energy talking about the protests.”

Elected Democrats, who embraced social justice and civil rights protests throughout Donald Trump’s presidency, are treading more cautiously around the student movement to end Israel’s war in Gaza.

AD

The protests, and even the crackdowns ordered by university presidents and Republican governors, have divided their party, with two members of Congress coming to campus to support activists and far more speaking out to denounce individual antisemitic statements by some protesters. The demonstrations have unified Republicans, many of whom were calling for crackdowns, expulsions, and the shutting down of anti-Israel groups during the first, brief wave of protests six months ago.

“Omar’s pro-Hamas rhetoric solidifies the Democrat party as the pro-terrorist party,” said House GOP Whip Tom Emmer after the congresswoman’s first campus stop. She joined the encampment at Columbia on Thursday, shortly after Speaker Mike Johnson came to condemn it.