Why some Swiss army knives are going bladeless

The Swiss Army knife’s maker is taking blades out of some versions because of globally tightening weapons regulations.

Manufacturer Victorinox will instead add tools for cyclists, its CEO told Swiss newspaper Blick.

“In some markets, the blade creates an image of a weapon,” he said, referencing laws in Europe and Asia limiting the length of knives that can be carried in public, or requiring they only be used for work or outdoor activities.

Last year, a man in Japan was reportedly fined 9,900 yen (about $65) for carrying a Swiss Army knife, after a court ruled that it amounted to a dangerous object.