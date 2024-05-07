Scientists lay the case for a genetic cause for Alzheimer’s

A new study published this week in Nature Medicine suggests that perhaps a fifth of all Alzheimer’s disease cases could have a genetic cause. The findings could lead to a new understanding of the disease and how it is passed down in families, as well as opening the door to a diagnostic test and new treatments.

Right now, there is no cure for Alzheimer’s and treatment options are confined to supportive therapies designed to help people live with the disease.

The researchers looked at data from 500 people with two copies of the gene APOE4 and found almost all of them developed clear symptoms of Alzheimer’s by age 55. By 65, they had extremely high levels of amyloid proteins — a hallmark of Alzheimer’s that build up and create plaque in the brain — as well as signs of cognitive decline.

APOE4 has been linked to Alzheimer’s before, but this study takes that further, arguing it isn’t a risk but a cause. Experts say that if accepted as a genetic form of Alzheimer’s, this new disease classification would broaden the scope for treatment and prevention — it would also be one of the most common genetic diseases in the world.