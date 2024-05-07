Putin sworn in for fifth term as president, tightening his grip over Russia

Vladimir Putin was sworn-in for a fifth term as Russia’s president on Tuesday, further solidifying his power over the country.

Moscow said it had invited all foreign ambassadors to the inauguration, but the US, UK, and EU member states boycotted the event.

Putin has served as either president or prime minister of Russia since 1999, and won a landslide victory at the country’s recent election following voting that was rigged in his favor. Major opposition candidates were barred from running.