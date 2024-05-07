On a White House visit, Latino celebs contemplate Trump’s voter gains

Comedian Al Madrigal is among a group of celebrities who traveled to Washington this week to discuss issues impacting the Latino community. Ahead of a visit to the White House, the Democratic group Equis, which organized the trip, presented the group with polling showing Donald Trump’s strong standing among Latino male voters.

“That is a little disheartening,” Madrigal told Semafor in an interview, adding that he picked up on voter discontent ahead of Trump’s upset 2016 victory as well when he was traveling for stand-up shows. “You know, the knock on Hollywood people is that it’s like flyover states and we only are familiar with L.A. and New York but I had spent a lot of time in most parts — Indian casinos on the Arkansas-Oklahoma border. … I get a sense of where that comes from, but it’s still a little jarring.”

Madrigal said he attributes Trump’s rise among the key Democratic constituency to frustrations about the US economy that are afflicting the broader American electorate. “It’s voting with your pocketbook and looking at interest rates,” he said. “If you’re a first-time homeowner looking at these interest rates, it’s pretty daunting.”