Military generals report for duty on Wall Street

On a recent Thursday, Gen. Mark Milley prepared to talk about a dangerous world before a group of private-equity executives gathered at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. But first, a nod to his post-Pentagon turn.

“I spent my career in a socialist organization,” he told them, joking about the Army’s hierarchy and cradle-to-grave healthcare. “I’m just settling into capitalism.”

Milley retired last fall as the country’s highest-ranking military officer and now advises JPMorgan and its clients on geopolitical risk. Wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, tensions in the South China Sea, and the rise of protectionism, have put a premium on roles like his at financial firms, which see both risks and opportunities in a more perilous and fractured world.

The revolving door between the Pentagon and the business world has always been a busy one. But Wall Street is beckoning now, too, offering big pay bumps and access to a lucrative lecture circuit.

“We talk a lot about a soft landing for the economy,” Adm. James Stavridis said in an interview with Semafor. “I get asked a lot about a geopolitical soft landing. These issues are affecting markets in a way they haven’t since 9/11,” the former NATO Supreme Allied Commander who now works at Carlyle added.

John Raymond, former head of the U.S. Space Command, joined Cerberus last year. Milley’s predecessor, Joseph F. Dunford, joined Steven Mnuchin’s firm, Liberty in 2022. David Goldfein, former Air Force Chief of Staff, joined Blackstone in 2021. Bill McRaven, who ran the US Special Operations Command and planned the raid to kill Osama bin Laden, is at Lazard. Gen. Richard D. Clarke retired as Commander of US Special Operations and joined venture firm Human Capital, which backed defense tech firm Anduril. (“We beat them all to it,” said Gen. David Petraeus, who joined KKR more than a decade ago.)

The number of finance roles requiring an intelligence background has risen by 30% in the last year, according to the UK-based recruitment firm SSR Personnel. A recent investor poll by Natixis, the French investment bank, found their biggest worry wasn’t inflation or sputtering economies, but “geopolitical bad actors” capable of upending markets with a single act of national self-interest.