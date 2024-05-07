As India’s elections reach halfway point, Modi’s party eyes a supermajority

Modi’s party looks to the south

Sources: The Guardian , Reuters

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies are expected to win a majority in the lower house of Parliament, but winning a supermajority — 400 out of 543 seats — would “extend the reach of the BJP to every corner of the country,” The Guardian wrote. Its strategy involves recruiting celebrity candidates to challenge veteran opposition officials, and appealing to Christians in the country’s south, nine coalition officials told Reuters. The states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been a “tough nut for the BJP to crack” because the party is not viewed as representative of local interests around language and culture, the South Asia program director at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace told The Guardian. Local BJP candidates are leaning away from reinforcing Hindu nationalist narratives and campaigning around “larger than life” personalities instead, one party leader said.