Business Insider’s editor-in-chief is stepping down

Business Insider’s global editor-in-chief is stepping down as the company begins a search for his replacement.

In a meeting with the publication’s leadership Tuesday morning, Nicholas Carlson announced that he would leave his position as the top editor of the business-focused digital news outlet, and become an editor-at-large focused on longer-term projects.

In an internal memo first obtained by Semafor, Carlson thanked staff and leadership of Business Insider’s parent company Axel Springer.

AD

But he also clarified that the move was not motivated by recent criticism of the publication, an allusion to Business Insider’s recent reporting on academic writings by Neri Oxman, which prompted lengthy online screeds and legal threats from her husband, billionaire businessman Bill Ackman.

“Every year I’ve been in this job we’ve published journalism that, though fair, has left very powerful people mad at us,” he wrote. “That’s a fact of journalism, and that’s never going away.”