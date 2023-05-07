Elite podcasts struggle while the podcast masses thrive

Some of the most listened-to podcasts in America are struggling to sell ads as the audio business shifts toward the vast, mostly independent, “mid-tail.”

The New York Times has shipped episodes of the paper’s flagship show The Daily in recent months without a full slate of paid advertisements, opting to air promotions of other Times content or podcasts.

A Times spokesperson said that The Dail y has never not run without any ads.

The paper isn’t alone in its fight to keep rates up as top prices decline. Some shows in the iHeartmedia slate —like Black Effect and My Cultura — have also run without a full slate of paid ads in recent months, as iHeart continues to pursue large seven-figure advertising deals for the whole group with mixed success.

“The general trend you describe with the Daily has played out for our big shows at the top of the year, though there seems to be some better momentum month over month,” one audio executive from iHeartmedia told Semafor.