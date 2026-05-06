Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Novo Nordisk shares rise on strong demand for GLP-1 pill

May 6, 2026, 6:32pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
The logo of pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk is displayed in front of its offices in Bagsvaerd, Copenhagen, Denmark, February 4, 2026.
Tom Little/Reuters

Novo Nordisk’s new weight loss pill is proving more popular than expected, boosting the company’s shares as it looks to rebound from a prolonged slump.

The Danish pharmaceutical giant was briefly Europe’s most valuable firm thanks to Ozempic, but has since struggled to keep up with American rival Eli Lilly. Novo said Wednesday that its Wegovy medication saw some 1.3 million prescriptions in the first quarter of 2026.

Its CEO said Novo has benefited from the “peptide craziness” in the US, referring to the wellness boom around injectable peptide therapies — short chains of amino acids increasingly marketed as health hacks. Competition is set to intensify in the second quarter: Lilly last month rolled out its weight-loss pill Foundayo, which isn’t a peptide.

Chart showing Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly stock performance
J.D. Capelouto
AD