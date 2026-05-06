Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Middle powers chart new alliances, pivoting from US and China

May 6, 2026, 7:03am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney. Thomas Mukoya/Pool/Reuters.

Global middle powers moved to strengthen their alliances in a bid to shield their economies from US unreliability and Chinese aggression.

Australia has recently reached trade agreements with nations as far afield as India and Peru as it vies to reduce its reliance on the world’s two biggest economies. And Canada — whose prime minister in Davos this year issued an urgent call for middle powers to band together — has grown closer to Brussels, recently winning concessions for Canadian firms to participate in EU procurement.

Still, these medium-sized nations face major hurdles in cutting their exposure to Washington and Beijing: Europe still relies on US security guarantees, while countries globally depend on China for imported goods, and as a key export market.

A chart showing EU trade with the US and China.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD