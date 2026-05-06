Iran war sparks global race to boost fuel reserves

Countries globally raced to boost domestic fossil fuel reserves despite US claims that the Iran war was over.

Australia said it would spend upwards of $7 billion to bolster fuel security, while Norway started production in a long-forgotten oil field, a major boost for Europe’s energy independence. QatarEnergy, meanwhile, canceled two LNG shipments as it looked to bolster its own domestic capacity.

Despite the short-term uptick in fossil fuel spending, though, experts say the war will lead to a long-term shift to renewables as countries vie for energy independence. In a column for Semafor, former US Secretary of State John Kerry said countries that build energy systems with “what they have at home” — citing renewables — will come out the strongest.