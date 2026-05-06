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Iran war sparks global race to boost fuel reserves

May 6, 2026, 7:07am EDT
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A solar panel array in India.
Amit Dave/Reuters

Countries globally raced to boost domestic fossil fuel reserves despite US claims that the Iran war was over.

Australia said it would spend upwards of $7 billion to bolster fuel security, while Norway started production in a long-forgotten oil field, a major boost for Europe’s energy independence. QatarEnergy, meanwhile, canceled two LNG shipments as it looked to bolster its own domestic capacity.

Despite the short-term uptick in fossil fuel spending, though, experts say the war will lead to a long-term shift to renewables as countries vie for energy independence. In a column for Semafor, former US Secretary of State John Kerry said countries that build energy systems with “what they have at home” — citing renewables — will come out the strongest.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
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