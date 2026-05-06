Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Global investors bullish on AI

May 6, 2026, 6:36am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Samsung logo.
Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo/Reuters

Investors turned increasingly bullish on AI companies across the value chain, and around the world.

South Korea’s Samsung saw its market capitalization surpass $1 trillion as demand for semiconductors soared; fellow chipmaker SK Hynix also reached a record high, while Alphabet leapt on news of a $200 billion deal with Anthropic.

The AI companies themselves are also seeing cash flow in: DeepSeek, the Chinese market leader, is seeking funding at a $45 billion valuation, while Anthropic is expected to agree a new round at $900 billion, surpassing OpenAI’s March $852 billion figure, which at the time made it the second-most valuable private company in the world. The news came as BlackRock and JPMorgan played down fears of an AI bubble.

Tom Chivers
AD