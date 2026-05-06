Global investors bullish on AI

Investors turned increasingly bullish on AI companies across the value chain, and around the world.

South Korea’s Samsung saw its market capitalization surpass $1 trillion as demand for semiconductors soared; fellow chipmaker SK Hynix also reached a record high, while Alphabet leapt on news of a $200 billion deal with Anthropic.

The AI companies themselves are also seeing cash flow in: DeepSeek, the Chinese market leader, is seeking funding at a $45 billion valuation, while Anthropic is expected to agree a new round at $900 billion, surpassing OpenAI’s March $852 billion figure, which at the time made it the second-most valuable private company in the world. The news came as BlackRock and JPMorgan played down fears of an AI bubble.