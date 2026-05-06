Exclusive / GOP risks ‘distraction and liability’ with East Wing money

Republicans’ party-line immigration bill provides $1 billion for securing Trump’s East Wing project — which means, though the word “ballroom” isn’t mentioned, the party is about to plunge into that fight anyway.

“If there is a billion taxpayer dollars for the ballroom, then the whole debate over reconciliation becomes a ballroom debate,” lamented one senior Republican aide.

“Maybe it survives. Just becomes a huge distraction and liability when trying to pass the f*cking thing.”

Judiciary Committee leaders tried to avoid branding the bill as ballroom-related by adding a provision blocking any “non-security” spending on the $400 million project, which Trump has clamored to build.

“It isn’t for the ballroom. It’s money to secure the White House complex. It’s a new structure (paid for by private donations), but private donors cannot fund the needed security,” argued a second aide.