Germany’s Merz marks one year in office

Germany’s chancellor is falling behind on his core goals one year into his tenure, analysts argued.

Friedrich Merz took office with the aim of restoring Berlin’s leadership in Europe and bridging a frayed transatlantic relationship. But the center-right leader’s recent comments on the US’ Iran war strategy have antagonized President Donald Trump, while a German far-right opposition party is surging in polls. Some are now questioning how long Merz’s struggling coalition can hang on, Bloomberg reported.

He is beset by “a tendency to speak forcefully before calculating the consequences,” Politico wrote. But a British commentator argued Merz has shown leadership on defense and security, backing Ukraine while ramping up defense spending at home.