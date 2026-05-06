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China condemns US over Cuba embargo

May 6, 2026, 6:38am EDT
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An anti-US protest in Havana.
Norlys Perez/Reuters

China called on the US to end its Cuba embargo, calling new restrictions “illegal” in a major escalation of Beijing’s criticism of Washington’s foreign policy ahead of a planned meeting between the superpowers’ leaders.

The criticism comes shortly after US President Donald Trump broadened a blockade, imposing new sanctions on any foreign firm working in the Caribbean nation.

The new curbs have left numerous companies in a limbo: A Canadian mining firm said it was assessing the future of its operations in Cuba, while a Turkish floating power plant — a key energy source for Havana — may now be forced to leave. Trump has vowed to replace Cuba’s regime, recently promising to take control of the country “almost immediately.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
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