China condemns US over Cuba embargo

China called on the US to end its Cuba embargo, calling new restrictions “illegal” in a major escalation of Beijing’s criticism of Washington’s foreign policy ahead of a planned meeting between the superpowers’ leaders.

The criticism comes shortly after US President Donald Trump broadened a blockade, imposing new sanctions on any foreign firm working in the Caribbean nation.

The new curbs have left numerous companies in a limbo: A Canadian mining firm said it was assessing the future of its operations in Cuba, while a Turkish floating power plant — a key energy source for Havana — may now be forced to leave. Trump has vowed to replace Cuba’s regime, recently promising to take control of the country “almost immediately.”