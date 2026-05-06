Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

China renews call for the Strait of Hormuz to reopen

May 6, 2026, 6:29pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi
China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Handout via Reuters

China pushed for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz after hosting Iran’s foreign minister, an exchange that reflected Beijing’s fraught position in the conflict.

China’s renewed call for a ceasefire comes as the Trump administration has urged Beijing to wield its influence with Tehran to unblock the waterway.

The move could also elevate energy issues on the agenda when US President Donald Trump meets with Chinese leader Xi Jinping next week.

A failure to end the war by then could give Beijing additional leverage, Bloomberg wrote.

China is caught between preserving ties with Iran, wanting global energy flows to resume, and striving to maintain US relations before the summit.

Hormuz is “increasingly a pressure point” in US-China negotiations, an analyst said.

J.D. Capelouto
AD