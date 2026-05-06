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Anthropic increases spending on computing, chips

May 6, 2026, 6:30am EDT
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Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei. Denis Balibouse/File Photo/Reuters

Anthropic reportedly agreed to pay Google $200 billion over five years for cloud computing and chips.

It represents a change in strategy for Anthropic, which has been relatively parsimonious by hyperscaler standards, perhaps because it is feeling a compute pinch. It has also agreed to pay Amazon Web Services $100 billion over a decade, and Broadcom a further $63 billion by 2027.

Other AI giants are similarly spending aggressively: Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta all announced major capital expenditure increases last week, with total projected outlays for 2026 at around $725 billion, 77% up on the 2025 figure and above the highest estimates at the start of the year.

Tom Chivers
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