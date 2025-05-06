Events
US trade deficit hit record high in March as importers rush to avoid Trump tariffs

Brendan Ruberry
Brendan Ruberry
May 6, 2025, 11:45am EDT
Shipping containers are seen at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.
Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters
The News

The US trade deficit rose to a record-high of $140.5 billion in March, surging 14% from the previous month as importers rushed goods into the country to preempt US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff hikes, Commerce Department data released Tuesday showed.

Consumer goods imports jumped by their largest margin ever, driven by a 71% spike in pharmaceutical imports.

The March data, which precedes Trump’s April 2 “Liberation Day” tariffs, underscored other numbers showing the US economy contracted by 0.3% in the first quarter, dragged down by increased imports.

While official April trade figures won’t come until June, analysts have warned of a broader supply chain shock in the coming weeks: US shipping ports have seen decreasing import and export orders, especially from China.

A chart showing the monthly seasonally adjusted US trade figures since 2012.
