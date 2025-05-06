Trump says US will stop bombing Houthis in ceasefire apparently brokered by Oman

Oman said it had mediated a ceasefire between the US and the Houthis in Yemen, marking the end of the Trump administration’s bombing campaign against the Iran-backed group.

The announcement Tuesday came minutes after US President Donald Trump said America would stop targeting the Houthis in exchange for the group ceasing its attacks on US ships in the Red Sea; Trump is due to visit the Middle East next week.

International ships have been avoiding the popular Red Sea passage because of the threat of Houthi strikes, and taking longer maritime routes around Africa instead, slowing supply chains.

Still, the deal appeared to blindside Israel, where officials were not expecting a ceasefire, The Jerusalem Post reported: Earlier on Tuesday, Israel escalated its own campaign against the Houthis Tuesday, bombing Yemen’s main international airport.