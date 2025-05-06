Events
India, UK strike trade deal amid global economic upheaval

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
May 6, 2025, 11:30am EDT
South Asia
Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (R) shakes hands with her Indian counterpart, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Justin Tallis/Pool via Reuters
Title icon

The News

The UK and India struck a landmark trade deal Tuesday that could help insulate their respective economies from US President Donald Trump’s trade war.

The agreement lowers tariffs on a wide range of goods, including British alcohol and cars — which are especially vulnerable in Trump’s trade salvo — and Indian clothes and footwear.

While the talks began years ago, officials have sealed the deal at a moment of escalating worldwide trade tensions as the shockwaves from Trump’s tariffs ripple through the global economy: Both London and New Delhi are also looking to clinch their own pacts with Trump to avoid the punishing duties.

The deal marks Britain’s most valuable post-Brexit trade agreement — almost a decade after the UK voted to leave the European Union.

