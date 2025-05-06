EU set to unveil plans for Russian gas phaseout

The European Union will announce plans to end its reliance on Russian gas by the end of 2027 as it renews pressure on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

The proposals will reportedly include banning new gas import deals and may also see the bloc seek to break existing contracts with Russia.

European leaders have stepped up efforts to support Kyiv in recent months as US support has waned: Estonia’s foreign minister is in Washington today hoping to convince lawmakers in both parties to work with Europe to push Moscow “to the corner,” he told Semafor, arguing that Russia had shown itself to be unserious about US-sponsored peace talks.