Canada’s new PM Carney tells Trump: Canada is ‘not for sale’

Canada’s new Prime Minister Mark Carney met US President Donald Trump Tuesday at the White House, marking the Canadian leader’s first foreign visit since his electoral victory based around a campaign promise to stand up to Trump.

Carney has said he hopes to forge a new bilateral economic and security relationship with Washington, and this first in-person meeting with Trump represents an early test of that ambition.

Canada is “not for sale,” Carney told Trump Tuesday, even as the US president repeated his taunt that Canada should become the 51st state.

“Canadians expect that [Carney] will not be subservient,” one expert told Time Magazine: “If Trump gets out of line ... it’s Carney’s job to shake his head and say, ‘Well, no, I don’t agree.’”