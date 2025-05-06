Canada, EU face tricky trade negotiations with Washington

Canada’s prime minister and the European Union’s top trade official will face tricky negotiations as they press for lower tariffs in Washington today.

US President Donald Trump said he’s “not sure” what Canada’s Mark Carney wants to discuss when the pair meet, pointing to strained ties between the countries over the American leader’s hefty tariffs and repeated calls to annex Canada.

The EU, meanwhile, faces challenges because its structure doesn’t allow it to make proactive offers in the way Trump demands, Eurasia Group’s Ian Bremmer warned in a note to clients. Still, its characteristically “legalistic, methodical” negotiating style, while “deadly dull,” is far more effective than Trump’s, the Financial Times’ chief foreign affairs commentator argued.