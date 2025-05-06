Events
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Canada, EU face tricky trade negotiations with Washington

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
May 6, 2025, 6:40am EDT
North America
Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney.
Blair Gable/File Photo/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Canada’s prime minister and the European Union’s top trade official will face tricky negotiations as they press for lower tariffs in Washington today.

US President Donald Trump said he’s “not sure” what Canada’s Mark Carney wants to discuss when the pair meet, pointing to strained ties between the countries over the American leader’s hefty tariffs and repeated calls to annex Canada.

The EU, meanwhile, faces challenges because its structure doesn’t allow it to make proactive offers in the way Trump demands, Eurasia Group’s Ian Bremmer warned in a note to clients. Still, its characteristically “legalistic, methodical” negotiating style, while “deadly dull,” is far more effective than Trump’s, the Financial Times’ chief foreign affairs commentator argued.

A chart showing the US’ trade balance with select countries for 2025.
AD
AD