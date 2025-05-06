Activists come for the media moguls

Barry Diller’s IAC this morning bemoaned the “substantial discount” investors have accorded his media conglomerate. The company is worth less than the sum of its parts and is facing pressure from an activist investor.

CEOs complaining that their shares are undervalued is old fare, and media companies’ gripes go back to the 1980s, when ABC’s finance chief moaned that his company was “worth more dead than alive.” But there is a renewed sense of urgency as legacy media companies find themselves facing restive investors.

Activist hedge funds have typically stayed away from the sector, in part because its companies tend to be controlled by their moguls (Diller holds more than 40% of the votes at IAC). These companies have also been running activist playbooks on themselves, splitting up and recombining in an effort to get their stock prices up and compete with tech giants homing in on the content business.

With the stock market on sale and aging media companies on their heels, investors see a chance to extract value from the sector’s managed decline. IAC is contending with hedge fund Arkhouse, which has privately pushed the company to buy back more stock but is a believer in Diller’s “anti-conglomerate” model of incubating companies and then spinning them off, according to people familiar with the matter. (Diller’s company has $900 million in cash on its balance sheet and has now committed to retiring roughly 13% of its shares.)