China’s Xi tries to woo France’s Macron during first stop of European tour

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is in Paris as he embarks on a week-long visit to Europe. Beijing hopes the display of bonhomie could help distance Europe from US influence.

On Monday, Xi joined French President Emmanuel Macron and EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen for a meeting where the pair pressed Xi on China’s high-capacity exports of cheap green technology that they say hurt European competition. They also warned Xi about potential EU tariffs on Chinese EVs, which could come within weeks.

Xi may be received with more open arms at later stops along his whistlestop tour in Hungary and Serbia, but his visit to France spotlights Macron’s recent campaign to re-envision Europe as strategically independent from the US.