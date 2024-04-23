More than one in five cars sold in 2024 will be electric: IEA

Despite an ongoing slump in global sales of electric vehicles, more than one in five cars sold worldwide this year will be electric, according to a new International Energy Agency (IEA) report released Tuesday.

European battery EV sales dropped 11.3% year-on-year in March, the Financial Times reported, but the IEA said that EV sales are likely to remain robust in 2024, reaching around 17 million by the end of the year.

The agency forecasted that almost one in five cars on US and European roads will be electric by 2030, and in China — which will be the most significant contributor to global EV sales growth — one in three will be electric.

Still, non-Chinese EV firms are battling headwinds that could complicate the transition. Tesla on Tuesday is expected to report a significant drop in operating profit as it faces fierce competition from Chinese EV makers.