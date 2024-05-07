The Trump campaign contemplates a jail sentence

On Monday, the judge presiding over Donald Trump’s New York trial once again warned — this time face-to-face — that he could face jail time if he continues to violate a gag order. It’s a scenario that Trump’s presidential campaign has already been discussing.

“Over the past couple of months, everybody has come to the realization that [it’s a possibility], and thought about what must be done,” one person close to the campaign noted. “These are all professionals.”

Alternative punishments, like home confinement, have also been discussed by Trump’s team, given both the logistical questions that jail poses and the judge’s own admitted reluctance in issuing such a decision. Only one thing is clear: Trump would take the lead in messaging, just as he has throughout the trial.