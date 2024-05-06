Russia orders nuclear weapons drills to deter the West

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military exercises focused on the “preparation and deployment” of tactical nuclear weapons, the Russian military announced Monday.

This is the first time Russia has declared publicly that it will conduct drills involving tactical nuclear weapons, although its military regularly holds nuclear exercises. Tactical nuclear weapons are designed for battlefield use, and represent the kind of escalation Western officials have feared that the Kremlin might opt for in Ukraine.

The defense ministry said the exercise will involve forces of the Southern Military District, which includes Russia-occupied Ukraine and parts of Russia that border on Ukraine, adding that it was in response to “provocative statements and threats” by the West.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov elaborated that the drills are a response to French President Emmanuel Macron recently doubling down on the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine, and similar statements from Western officials. “This is a totally new level of escalating tensions. It is unprecedented, it demands special attention and special measures,” Peskov said.

Maj. Charlie Dietz, a Pentagon spokesperson, told Semafor that “Russia’s attempt to use military exercises involving nuclear weapons as a pressure tactic is irresponsible.” He added that the US Department of Defense had not seen a reason to adjust its nuclear posture or indications that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon.