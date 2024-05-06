Judge holds Trump in contempt of court, raises threat of jail time

Judge Juan Merchan has once again held former president Donald Trump in contempt of court for violating the gag order in his hush-money criminal trial.



Judge Merchan fined Trump $1,000 for the violation and warned him of potential jail time should he violate the order again. Previously, the judge fined Trump $9,000 for nine other violations.

“It appears that the $1,000 fines are not serving as a deterrent,” Merchan said. “Mr. Trump, the last thing I want to do is put you in jail. You are a former president of the United States and possibly the next one as well. There are many reasons why incarceration is truly a last resort for you.”

The judge has repeatedly said he doesn’t want to jail Trump, but that he will do what he has to to “protect the dignity of the justice system,” as continued violations “constitute a direct attack on the rule of law.”

Merchan found that Trump violated the order during an April interview in which he commented on the political makeup of the jury.