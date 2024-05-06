Semafor Signals
Israel begins Rafah strikes as Hamas says it accepts ceasefire deal
Insights from The Times of Israel, The Guardian, CNN
The News
Hamas said Monday that it accepted a ceasefire proposal from Egypt and Qatar and informed mediators of the decision. Hours later, Israel began strikes on Rafah, which it had ordered be partially evacuated ahead of a planned ground operation.
The terms of the deal, including what it means for Israeli hostages, weren’t immediately available. An official told Reuters that the deal was not acceptable to Israel, calling it a “softened” Egyptian proposal.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said it would send a delegation to discuss the proposal, but would still move forward with its Rafah operation.
The announcement came after Israel ordered some 110,000 Palestinians to evacuate Rafah on Monday. The mass evacuation was seen as setting the stage for an attack on the southern Gaza town largely seen as a refuge. Israel renewed that call Monday after Hamas said it agreed to the ceasefire.
The Israeli military said it was preparing a temporary, “limited scope operation” in the town’s east, which it says is a last bastion for Hamas. Israel has threatened to invade Rafah for weeks, despite international outcry over the safety of the roughly one million Palestinian civilians believed to be sheltering there, many of whom were displaced by Israeli assaults to the north.
The evacuation order came a day after Israel closed the main corridor for aid into Gaza, the Kerem Shalom crossing, after a Hamas attack. But in a call with US President Joe Biden on Monday, Netanyahu agreed to open the crossing, the White House said.
SIGNALS
Residents told to flee to barren coastal town
East Rafah residents were ordered to evacuate to Al-Mawasi, a coastal town near the city of Khan Younis, where Israel said an “expanded humanitarian area” had been created. But the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said Al-Mawasi is inhabitable; it was largely empty before the war, and since then displaced Palestinians arriving there “did not find any shelter or infrastructure,” the left-leaning +972 Magazine wrote in January. A CNN reporter in Rafah said people appeared “terrified and in a state of panic,” and videos show Gazans frantically packing up cars, trucks, and even donkey-drawn carts in a bid to escape the coming assault. One Palestinian man said he didn’t get an evacuation order, but “I’m leaving before others do. Nothing is left.”
International condemnation grows as attack looms
The evacuation order prompted renewed international rebuke of Israel. France warned that Israel would commit a war crime if it forcibly displaced Palestinians from Rafah; EU diplomat Josep Borrell called it “unacceptable.” And Egypt — which is worried about a flood of refugees trying to enter the country, and had reportedly threatened to abandon its peace deal with Israel — issued another warning to deter an invasion. US President Joe Biden spoke with Netayahu early on Monday about the ongoing ceasefire talks in Qatar. Analysts said Washington was searching for leverage: Axios reported the White House suspended an arms shipment to Israel last week, while a Haaretz columnist speculated that International Criminal Court warrants against Israel’s leadership may be a chance for the US to shift its position.