Israel begins Rafah strikes as Hamas says it accepts ceasefire deal

Hamas said Monday that it accepted a ceasefire proposal from Egypt and Qatar and informed mediators of the decision. Hours later, Israel began strikes on Rafah, which it had ordered be partially evacuated ahead of a planned ground operation.

The terms of the deal, including what it means for Israeli hostages, weren’t immediately available. An official told Reuters that the deal was not acceptable to Israel, calling it a “softened” Egyptian proposal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said it would send a delegation to discuss the proposal, but would still move forward with its Rafah operation.

The announcement came after Israel ordered some 110,000 Palestinians to evacuate Rafah on Monday. The mass evacuation was seen as setting the stage for an attack on the southern Gaza town largely seen as a refuge. Israel renewed that call Monday after Hamas said it agreed to the ceasefire.

The Israeli military said it was preparing a temporary, “limited scope operation” in the town’s east, which it says is a last bastion for Hamas. Israel has threatened to invade Rafah for weeks, despite international outcry over the safety of the roughly one million Palestinian civilians believed to be sheltering there, many of whom were displaced by Israeli assaults to the north.

The evacuation order came a day after Israel closed the main corridor for aid into Gaza, the Kerem Shalom crossing, after a Hamas attack. But in a call with US President Joe Biden on Monday, Netanyahu agreed to open the crossing, the White House said.