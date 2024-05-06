Columbia cancels commencement as protests continue to roil US campuses

Columbia University has canceled its main commencement ceremony, following weeks of pro-Palestinian protests that have roiled its campus and sparked a wave of similar demonstrations across the nation.

“Holding a large commencement ceremony on our campus presented security concerns that unfortunately proved insurmountable,” Columbia said in a statement Monday, adding that it looked for an alternate venue but couldn’t find one large enough to hold the May 15 event. The school will still host smaller ceremonies for specific programs.

It comes as universities nationwide grapple with how to preserve the ceremonies while ensuring guest safety as pro-Palestinian demonstrations continue. More than 2,000 students and activists have been arrested across the country since the protests began, and counterprotesters have provoked violence at some universities.

The University of Southern California has also canceled its mainstage ceremony, while The University of Michigan opted to designate specific areas for protesters outside of its commencement ceremony.