Why African soft power matters

A viral video from the closing ceremony of last year's World Cup illustrates Africa's burgeoning cultural influence. The opening guitar chords of Nigerian Afrobeats singer Rema's smash hit Calm Down were greeted with a loud cheer before what seemed like all 80,000 people in the stadium sang along to every lyric.

It's a great moment if you've watched the rapid rise of Afrobeats from the streets of cities like Lagos and Accra to the top of global music charts in a little over a decade.

Afrobeats have opened up Africa to the world, in the much the same way as Claude found with his taxi driver. Just a few years ago Burna Boy protested being relegated as a side act at Coachella, the huge California festival. This year he had top billing after selling out Madison Square Garden last year.

That's the vision Nneka Balonwu has with the Africa Soft Power Project, which she started during the peak of the pandemic in 2020 as a convening of African creative industry leaders on webinars. It evolved into a series of in-person events from Kigali and Lagos to Hollywood and New York. Like Grunitzky, Balonwu believes much of Africa's soft power lies with its youth in creative industries in the same way that Hollywood, TV shows and music complement the economic and military might of the United States.

"This is where our real strength lies, and we just haven't been able to understand it before now," she said.

Courtesy: Africa Soft Power Project

With the Africa Soft Power Project, Balonwu is determined to drive the conversations about creativity and gender inclusivity as well as economics, finance, and the data that underpins it.

Concepts like 'soft power' can sound vague and ephemeral without having a way to quantifying what they mean to a given audience. This is why a key part of Balonwu’s project focuses on researching and building data. "There's a huge dearth of data on the continent," she said. "Imagine the decisions that are being made from bad data because of this."