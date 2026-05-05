Vance heads to Iowa amid tight House race

Vice President JD Vance will campaign in Iowa tonight for GOP Rep. Zach Nunn.

It’s the latest in a string of trips Vance has made this year to shore up Republicans in close races. (He appeared with Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., in February, and in a North Carolina swing district in March.)

The Iowa trip is also a convenient stop to meet voters in the shadow 2028 presidential race, though Vance has been noncommittal about his plans. In a statement, Nunn said Vance “understands that the path to keeping our majority runs through Iowa, and the best way to hold this district is … by showing up everywhere, listening to Iowans, and delivering on their priorities in Washington.”

Sarah Trone Garriott, the likely Democratic challenger in the district, said Nunn “voted with party leaders like JD Vance and special interests to close clinics in our community while raising costs on everything from health care to gas and groceries for Iowa families.”