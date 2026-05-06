Rubio heads to high-stakes sitdown with the pope

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is heading into a meeting with Pope Leo XIV — and is striking a more neutral tone on the Catholic leader than President Donald Trump.

Rubio on Tuesday acknowledged Trump’s war of words with the pope, saying they’ve “had some stuff that happened,” but maintained the trip was planned before those relations were strained over Iran.

Rubio, himself a Catholic, then worked to highlight some of the issues where there’s agreement between the two sides, like preserving religious freedom.

Rubio’s diplomatic remarks stood in sharp contrast to Trump’s own criticisms of the pope, who he accused of “endangering Catholics and a lot of people” with his stance on Iran.

That means Rubio’s sitdown will be closely watched tomorrow; the two are expected to discuss topics including Cuba.

Rubio departs Washington on Wednesday for Italy and will also meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.